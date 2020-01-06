J. Lo & A. Rod, Nicole & Keith and More Adorable Power Couples on the 2020 Golden Globes Carpet

When it comes to making the most of your red carpet moment, it takes two
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 05, 2020 07:52 PM

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Golden couple! A-Rod and J.Lo know it’s important to go big or go home. 

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa 

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Bonet and Momoa definitely should win an award for the best hair in Hollywood. 

Julie Yaeger & Paul Rudd

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rudd, who is presenting at the awards, coordinated with his wife in navy looks. 

Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Jost and Johansson, who got engaged in May 2019, attended their first Golden Globes together this year. 

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Wilson, who had a hard time getting glammed up for the event, looked perfect next to her hubby, Hanks, who’s being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. 

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Todd Williamson/NBC

The Big Little Lies star and her country singer husband looked stunning on the red carpet. 

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Phoenix admired his girlfriend’s elegant lace look. 

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cohen and Fisher brightened up the red carpet in their brilliantly colored get-ups. 

Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Banderas, nominated for his role in Pain & Glory, posed in a cream tux with his investment banker girlfriend. 

Paige Butcher & Eddie Murphy

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Murphy, who is nominated for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his work on Dolemite Is My Name, was joined by his fiancée.

Elton John & David Furnish

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

Both John and Furnish rocked embroidered tuxes at this year’s Golden Globes. 

Amanda Anka & Jason Bateman

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

The Ozark actor and his wife of nearly 20 years looked gorgeous and classic in black. 

Kyle & Kathryn Chandler

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Clear eyes, black tux, can’t lose! 

Keegan-Michael Key & Elisa Key

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

Key’s wife, Elisa, should be nominated for best cast … because she rocked one with her formal wear. 

Fred Armisen & Natasha Lyonne

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

The Russian Doll actress went old Hollywood glam with boyfriend and actor Armisen. 

Olivia Colman & Tobias Menzies

Frazer Harrison/Getty

While not technically a couple, Colman was joined by her onscreen husband on The Crown, Menzies. 

Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brosnahan, who’s nominated for best actress in comedy television series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was joined by her husband, Ralph. 

Lucy Boynton & Rami Malek

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Boynton, who stars in The Politician, sparkled next to Mr. Robot star Malek. 

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Game of Thrones stars cozied up on the carpet. 

Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres

Steve Granitz/WireImage

DeGeneres sparkled in her tux, while her wife went classic in a black fitted tuxedo. 

Eric White & Patricia Arquette

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Arquette, who is nominated for her role in The Act, brought along her longtime boyfriend, painter White. 

Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The Fosse/Verdon actor cuddled up to a brunette Bibb. 

Jane Hajduk & Tim Allen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allen’s wife gave him a smooch on the carpet. 

Stephen Moyer & Anna Paquin

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The former True Blood costars, who have been married since 2010, were all smiles. 

Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dunst and fiancé Plemons, who share a 1½-year-old son, walked the Golden Globes red carpet together on Sunday night as part of their parent’s night out!

Keely Shaye Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The couple, approaching two decades of marriage, showed up with their sons, Dylan and Paris, who are the Golden Globes Ambassadors this year. 

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Talk about a power couple, Gerwig and her partner Baumbach directed the most buzzed-about movies of the season, Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively. 

Barry Jenkins & Lulu Wang

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Wang, who is nominated for her film, The Farewell, walked the carpet with Jenkins, who was nominated last year for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Peter Krause & Lauren Graham

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Parenthood costars-turned-spouses looked dashing in a rare red carpet appearance. 

Ricky Gervais & Jane Fallon

Shutterstock

The host with the most, Gervais kept his shades on while he posed with his partner Fallon. 

