Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez
Golden couple! A-Rod and J.Lo know it’s important to go big or go home.
Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa
Bonet and Momoa definitely should win an award for the best hair in Hollywood.
Julie Yaeger & Paul Rudd
Rudd, who is presenting at the awards, coordinated with his wife in navy looks.
Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson
Jost and Johansson, who got engaged in May 2019, attended their first Golden Globes together this year.
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks
Wilson, who had a hard time getting glammed up for the event, looked perfect next to her hubby, Hanks, who’s being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies star and her country singer husband looked stunning on the red carpet.
Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix
Phoenix admired his girlfriend’s elegant lace look.
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher
Cohen and Fisher brightened up the red carpet in their brilliantly colored get-ups.
Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas
Banderas, nominated for his role in Pain & Glory, posed in a cream tux with his investment banker girlfriend.
Paige Butcher & Eddie Murphy
Murphy, who is nominated for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his work on Dolemite Is My Name, was joined by his fiancée.
Elton John & David Furnish
Both John and Furnish rocked embroidered tuxes at this year’s Golden Globes.
Amanda Anka & Jason Bateman
The Ozark actor and his wife of nearly 20 years looked gorgeous and classic in black.
Kyle & Kathryn Chandler
Clear eyes, black tux, can’t lose!
Keegan-Michael Key & Elisa Key
Key’s wife, Elisa, should be nominated for best cast … because she rocked one with her formal wear.
Fred Armisen & Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll actress went old Hollywood glam with boyfriend and actor Armisen.
Olivia Colman & Tobias Menzies
While not technically a couple, Colman was joined by her onscreen husband on The Crown, Menzies.
Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan
Brosnahan, who’s nominated for best actress in comedy television series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was joined by her husband, Ralph.
Lucy Boynton & Rami Malek
Boynton, who stars in The Politician, sparkled next to Mr. Robot star Malek.
Rose Leslie & Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones stars cozied up on the carpet.
Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres
DeGeneres sparkled in her tux, while her wife went classic in a black fitted tuxedo.
Eric White & Patricia Arquette
Arquette, who is nominated for her role in The Act, brought along her longtime boyfriend, painter White.
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb
The Fosse/Verdon actor cuddled up to a brunette Bibb.
Jane Hajduk & Tim Allen
Allen’s wife gave him a smooch on the carpet.
Stephen Moyer & Anna Paquin
The former True Blood costars, who have been married since 2010, were all smiles.
Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst
Dunst and fiancé Plemons, who share a 1½-year-old son, walked the Golden Globes red carpet together on Sunday night as part of their parent’s night out!
Keely Shaye Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan
The couple, approaching two decades of marriage, showed up with their sons, Dylan and Paris, who are the Golden Globes Ambassadors this year.
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Talk about a power couple, Gerwig and her partner Baumbach directed the most buzzed-about movies of the season, Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively.
Barry Jenkins & Lulu Wang
Wang, who is nominated for her film, The Farewell, walked the carpet with Jenkins, who was nominated last year for If Beale Street Could Talk.
Peter Krause & Lauren Graham
The Parenthood costars-turned-spouses looked dashing in a rare red carpet appearance.
Ricky Gervais & Jane Fallon
The host with the most, Gervais kept his shades on while he posed with his partner Fallon.