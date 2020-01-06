Chris Evans Brought His Brother to the 2020 Golden Globes & 8 More Celebs Who Took Family Members as Dates
Tom Hanks' Family
We’re not crying, you’re crying! Hanks tearfully thanked his family during his powerful acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and had us sniffling as well.
“I’m sorry,” he began as he tried to compose himself before addressing wife Rita Wilson and their kids — sons Colin, Chet, and Truman, as well as daughter Elizabeth Ann and Colin’s wife Samantha: “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.”
“Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing up here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he added. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”
Beanie Feldstein's Mom
The Booksmart star brought not one, but two dates to the show: mom Sharon Lyn Chalkin and girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts.
Taron Egerton's Extended Family
Egerton could definitely feel the love on Sunday night. The Rocketman star’s family — including his adorable younger half-sisters and his girlfriend Emily Thomas — were on hand to support him after he took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy.
Taron Egerton's Sisters
Here’s one more shot of Taron and his half-sisters Mari and Rosie posing with his award, because they’re the definition of precious and we can’t get enough of them. You’re welcome.
Pierce Brosnan's Family
Were you perchance distracted by the handsome young men escorting the winners offstage after their acceptance speeches? You’re not alone — and as many were shocked to discover, this year’s strapping young Golden Globes Ambassadors were none other than presenter Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18. The Mamma Mia! actor’s wife Keely Shaye was also in attendance.
The boys are currently in college, with Dylan preparing to graduate from the USC School of Cinematic Arts while also working on modeling and his band Raspberry Blonde, and Paris working on modeling as well as having just begun undergrad this past year.
Chris Evans' Brother
The Knives Out actor delighted fans by once again bringing his hot younger brother, fellow actor Scott, as his date for the evening. Their matching beards and hairstyles really seal the lookalike-sibling deal.
Jason Momoa & Zoë Kravitz
Aquaman and Catwoman make for one ‘super’-beautiful family! The duo are not only part of the DC Comics family (with Momoa starring as the titular hero in Aquaman and Kravitz making her debut as Catwoman in next year’s The Batman), but are also related in real life. Momoa married Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, in 2017, after 12 years of dating. Kravitz and her stepdad share a close bond, as well as matching arm tattoos with a lighthearted motto: “etre toujours ivre” — French for “always be drunk.”
After Octavia Spencer called out sick ahead of the show, Kravitz happily stepped in to present the award with Momoa.
Kate McKinnon's Sister
Seems like funny runs in the family! McKinnon’s younger sister Emily Lynne has followed in the Saturday Night Live star’s footsteps, pursuing a career in comedy as well. The duo have even collaborated on a few projects before, including Audible series Heads Will Roll and web series Notary Publix. Emily was on hand to watch her older sister deliver an emotional speech while presenting Ellen DeGeneres with the second-ever Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television.
Roman Griffin Davis' Brothers
The adorable and exuberant 12-year-old breakout star of Jojo Rabbit brought fresh energy as well as his twin brothers, Gilby and Hardy Griffin Davis, to the Disney afterparty. Roman was the youngest nominee this year, up against longtime icons like Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor in a musical or comedy.
Laura Dern's Kids
The Marriage Story actress’ kids with ex-husband Ben Harper, son Ellery and daughter Jaya, were on hand to support their mom as she took home the award for best supporting actress. The win marked her fifth Golden Globe award — she previously won in 1993 for her role in Afterburn, in 2009 for Recount, in 2012 for Enlightened and in 2018 for her role as Renata Klein in HBO’s Big Little Lies.