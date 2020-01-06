Chris Evans Brought His Brother to the 2020 Golden Globes & 8 More Celebs Who Took Family Members as Dates

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Hanks tearfully thanked his family during his powerful acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and had us sniffling as well.

“I’m sorry,” he began as he tried to compose himself before addressing wife Rita Wilson and their kids — sons Colin, Chet, and Truman, as well as daughter Elizabeth Ann and Colin’s wife Samantha: “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.”

“Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing up here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he added. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”