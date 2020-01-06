Walk the Line, Parks & Recreation, One Tree Hill and More Cast Reunions You Missed at the 2020 Golden Globes

These costars were bound to bump into each other on Hollywood's biggest night!
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 06, 2020 12:44 PM

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix had a Walk the Line reunion on the red carpet. The pair played June Carter and Johnny Cash in the 2005 film. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Every girl is looking for the Ben Wyatt to her Leslie Knope. We love this Parks & Recreation reunion between Amy Poehler and Adam Scott more than waffles! 

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Woody and Buzz for life! Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who voice the two iconic animated characters, had a Toy Story reunion at the Globes. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk had a Queer Eye reunion at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Big Little Lies’ Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley hung out together at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who played a couple onscreen for much of The Vampire Diaries, had an afterparty reunion there, too. 

Instyle/Instagram

Let’s go Ravens! Sophia Bush, Danneel Ackles and Bryan Greenberg had a One Tree Hill get-together in the InStyle and Warner Bros. party elevator. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Our eyes? Clear. Our hearts? Full. Friday Night Lights power couple Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton may not be married in real life, but they’ll always be the Taylors to us. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland know how to have a good time. The Modern Family actresses pouted and posed at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, Maude Apatow (far left) and Sydney Sweeney (far right) had a Euphoria moment, joined by Nina Dobrev and Madeline Brewer. 

Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette and Joey King, who play mother and daughter on The Act, really brought the fun to the Disney Golden Globes Afterparty. So much fun that Arquette actually injured her costar with her Globe!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Onscreen sisters Sian Clifford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared a Fleabag moment on the red carpet. 

