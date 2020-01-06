Beyonce and Jay-Z Bring Their Own Champagne to the Golden Globes

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are celebrating the 2020 Golden Globes Awards in true superstar fashion: In their case, BYOB means “bring your own bubbly.”

Though the powerhouse couple did not pose for photos on the red carpet, Beyoncé, 38, and Jay, 50, did bring the party to the ceremony by slipping into Sunday’s star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton with their own bottles of alcohol in tow.

In a photo tweeted by Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the duo can be seen standing arm-in-arm as they watched Kate McKinnon present the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contribution to television to Ellen DeGeneres. A man who looks to be the duo’s bodyguard stands beside them, appearing to hold two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne in his hands.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Jay-Z bought Armand de Brignac for an undisclosed amount in 2014, and previously name-checked the Champagne — also known as “Ace of Spades” for its distinctive label — in his 2006 song “Show Me What You Got.”

Beyoncé also helped make the pricey drink a household name when she famously poured a $20,000 bottle of bubbly into a hot tub in her 2016 music video for “Feeling Myself.”

Beyoncé is nominated for best original song for the track “Spirit” from The Lion King remake album, which earned her her fourth Golden Globe nomination. She previously received a best actress nomination for her role in Dreamgirls, as well as two other best original song nominations, in 2007 for “Listen” from Dreamgirls and in 2009 for “Once In a Lifetime” from Cadillac Records.

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Though Beyoncé and Jay may have snuck in their own alcohol for Golden Globes, other stars in attendance sipped on specialty cocktails designed by Moët & Chandon — the official Champagne of the awards — along with fashion designer LaQuan Smith.

“You might have Champagne on the table, lingerie on the bed, while you’re getting your hair, makeup, and nails done,” Smith, 31, previously told PEOPLE of “The Moët Golden Hour,” one of the signature drinks on the menu at the awards. “It’s about these sexy, iconic, moments we don’t get to see before celebrities have a glamorous evening.”

The refreshing cocktail was inspired by California sunsets, and is made with fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka, and garnished with pineapple smoked salt.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.