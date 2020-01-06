Golden Globes 2020: The 14 Most Moving & Hilarious Quotes of the Night

"Kill me, we're nearly done" might take the cake
By Sophie Dodd
January 05, 2020 11:30 PM

“Kill me, we’re nearly done.”

— Host Ricky Gervais, wrapping up the final presentations

“I have a cold the size of Merv Griffin’s Jeopardy royalties, so forgive me, I’ve been drinking a lot of savagely orange drinks for the last 24 hours, and I’m a little jittery. A man is … Sorry. A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [away] with me being away months and months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. So, I can’t tell you how much your love means to me. So, that’s the wife and kids.”

— Tom Hanks, thanking his family in his emotional acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award

“Kicking Hitler in the balls out of the window … I think it should be like a tradition on your birthday … I’ve never felt so good, my revenge was just there … then I remembered we were on the set and I was like ‘Oh, damn it.’ “

— Child star Roman Griffin Davis, on his favorite part of filming Jojo Rabbit

“I think that I’m really happy for every single thing that happened in my life. I’m happy for the people that didn’t support me, I’m happy for the times that were the hardest times of my life because I feel like that’s what makes you, you know. If everything is easy, you don’t really have anything to compare it to.”

— Ellen DeGeneres, reflecting on the ups and downs of her career in her acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award 

“Once you overcome the one-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

— Bong Joon-ho, accepting the Golden Globe for best foreign language film for Parasite 

“Rita, you should file a restraining order against me.”

— Charlize Theron, joking about her adoration for Rita Wilson’s husband Tom Hanks while introducing Hanks for the Cecil B. DeMille Award

“I should thank one person, and that is — Milos Forman said to me a couple years ago, ‘Stellan, I’ve seen so many films with you, but I never remember your face!’ And I realize it was because I don’t have any eyebrows. Nobody could tell if I’m angry or surprised. It’s not like Colin Farrell. You can tell if he’s angry 20 miles away. So, but for this film, Daniel Parker made a couple of eyebrows for me.”

— Stellan Skarsgård, on the importance of good makeup, in his acceptance speech for best supporting actor for his turn in Chernobyl

“I don’t know what to say because I already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn’t going to happen.”

— Olivia Colman, hilariously admitting she wasn’t quite sure what to say while accepting the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for The Crown

“When I asked Quentin [Tarantino] how he wanted us to play two aging movie guys who were on their way out, he said, ‘Just be yourself.’ “

— Brad Pitt, joking about preparing for his and Leonardo DiCaprio’s roles in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taylor: “Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation.”

Amy: “Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, by people.”

Taylor: “Wait, who do you think makes animated films?”

Amy: “Tiny mice, during the night. Duh!”

— Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler, joking about the mice-behind-the-movies while announcing the Golden Globe for best animated feature

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children.”

— Michelle Williams, in her moving acceptance speech for best actress in a miniseries or TV film for her role in Fosse/Verdon

“Personally I’d like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.”

— Phoebe Waller-Bridge, flirtily referencing that particular Fleabag scene while accepting the award for best television series — musical or comedy

“If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that’s good.”

— Awkwafina, joking about pawning her Golden Globe during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy for her turn in The Farewell

“I wanted to bring my mom — but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

— Brad Pitt, accepting his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

