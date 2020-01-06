Golden Globes 2020: The 14 Most Moving & Hilarious Quotes of the Night

“I have a cold the size of Merv Griffin’s Jeopardy royalties, so forgive me, I’ve been drinking a lot of savagely orange drinks for the last 24 hours, and I’m a little jittery. A man is … Sorry. A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [away] with me being away months and months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. So, I can’t tell you how much your love means to me. So, that’s the wife and kids.”

— Tom Hanks, thanking his family in his emotional acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award