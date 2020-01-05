Why All 5 Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees Should Win the Golden Globe

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us, and there are plenty of talented folks nominated for awards. There is one slight problem: every single nominee for best performance by an actress in a television series — comedy or musical is hilarious, talented and deserves the win. Yeah, yeah, we know that not everyone gets a trophy … but have you seen these shows? Here, we make our case for an unprecedented five-way tie. And the nominees are…

CAUTION: Mild Spoilers Ahead

Rachel Brosnahan is nominated (again) for her role as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Brosnahan, 29, took home the Globe last year and the year before for her role as fast-talking, hilarious and charismatic Midge. This year, the show went even bigger, taking Midge’s act on the road and doubling down on the fantastic costumes, side-splitting stand-up sets and — dare we say — even a little drama!

If Brosnahan doesn’t win this time around, we nominate her for OMG, How Is She Talking That Fast and Wearing That Dress?

Natasha Lyonne is nominated for her role as Nadia in Russian Doll.

“Sweet birthday baby!” Lyonne, 40, plays Nadia — a woman who keeps dying and then reliving the same exact night of her life — with her signature bite and wit. Lyonne not only stars in the dark comedy, she also created it alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

In conclusion, someone give Natasha Lyonne a Globe for the way that she says cockroach (cock-a-roach) and for best hair.

Christina Applegate is nominated for her role as Jen in Dead to Me.

Applegate, 48, plays Jen, a woman who recently lost her husband in a tragic hit-and-run car accident, looking for a way to grieve and for her husband’s killer. It may not sound exactly like a comedy, but it has its moments, thanks in part to Applegate playing Jen in such an outrageously abrasive, insensitive manner. In a show where there’s much going on, Applegate steers the ship.

Should she not take home the prize, we nominate Applegate for Best Snark Ever. Seriously, it’s enviable.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for her role as Fleabag in Fleabag.

Waller-Bridge, 34, was only the second person ever to be nominated for outstanding comedy series and outstanding drama series at the Emmys for her creation of Fleabag and Killing Eve. She took home Emmys for outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2019. Aside from these incredible honors, Waller-Bridge is also is up for her first Golden Globe — and we aren’t surprised. Waller-Bridge delivers her lines — both to her castmates and the camera — with a sharpness and authenticity that earned her a nom.

We take comfort in the fact that, if she doesn’t end up winning, she’ll end up with the Best Friend All of Us Want and Can’t Have award.

Kirsten Dunst is nominated for her role in On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Dunst, 37, stars as braces-wearing housewife Krystal Stubbs in the Showtime series. You know those friends you’ve got from high school who reach out to you on Facebook trying to reel you into some pyramid scheme? It’s like that, but even crazier. In this dark comedy, Dunst plays a water park employee who takes matters into her own hands when her family fails to get rich quick. This is Dunst’s third nomination — her very first was in 1995, when she was nominated at the age of 11 for her role as Claudia in Interview with a Vampire.

If she doesn’t win, she should get an award for making us sort of want to tease our hair and get braces (again)!

You all can duke it out in the comments. We’ll be binge watching these hilarious ladies until the end of time.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.