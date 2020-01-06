Alex Rodriguez Pens Sweet Note to Jennifer Lopez After Her Golden Globes Loss: 'You Are a Champion'

Win or lose, Alex Rodriguez is rooting for Jennifer Lopez.

The retired baseball player, 44, penned a sweet note to Lopez, 50, after she lost the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in Hustlers during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Alongside a photo of his fiancée on the red carpet at the ceremony, he wrote on Instagram, “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez George Pimentel/WireImage

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Bow-Embellished Golden Globes Gown Is the Fashion Gift We’ve Been Waiting For

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he shared. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.”

Rodriguez — who also accompanied Lopez to the award show — continued, “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.”

“To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he concluded along with three heart emojis.

Touched by the gesture, Lopez responded in the comments, “You are my everything.”

The multi-hyphenate performer lost the the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture to Laura Dern, who had also beat out nominees Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, and Margot Robbie for the honor.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before the ceremony, Lopez spoke about all the training she did to perfect her dancing in Hustlers, in which she played a stripper who becomes a con artist.

After all that hard work, she wanted to make sure the audience saw it was really her doing the impressive moves.

“I was like, ‘Please get a close up of my face, even if I look like a bat hanging down, please make sure they know it was me so they didn’t think it was a stunt double.’ It was hard,” Lopez told Ryan Seacrest during the E! red carpet pre-show.

“The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months,” Rodriguez said.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Why Celebrating Her 50th Birthday Was So Important to Her

Rodriguez also shared several selfies of himself and Lopez at the ceremony. In the caption of one photo taken outside of the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the former athlete wrote, “Head of @jlo security, reporting for red carpet duty! @goldenglobes.”

The couple dated for two years before they got engaged in March.