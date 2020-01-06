The 14 Most Talked About Moments of the Golden Globes

The five-time Globes host started off the night ready to skewer everyone in sight.

“Let’s have a laugh — at your expense, shall we? Remember, they’re just jokes,” Gervais told the A-list crowd, before touching on several sensitive topics ranging from Felicity Huffman’s college admissions scandal arrest to Leonardo DiCaprio’s choice of girlfriends.

Gervais did, however, say it would be his final time as host.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais said in a press release when he was announced as host in November.

That may explain why he decided not to hold back as he kicked off the night.