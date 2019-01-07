What You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga Shuts Down Reporter and More

While many tuned in to watch Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg‘s hilarious hosting moments and all the winners at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, PEOPLE was watching for the action off-camera, backstage and on the red carpet.

From many big moments to the friendly catchup sessions between A-listers, we caught every moment not shown on TV.

Here are the best backstage moments you didn’t see.

Michael Kovac/Getty

On the Red Carpet

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan‘s husband, Jason Ralph, was playing Pokémon GO on the red carpet.

Jim Carrey was spotted introducing his girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga to people on the red carpet. The couple made their red carpet debut just the night before at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration.

Among those who received the biggest cheers from the crowd in the stands was Lady Gaga, who arrived with fiancé Christian Carino.

Emily Blunt raved about her sparkly Alexander McQueen gown, telling pals, “It’s like a museum piece, isn’t it?”

Dax Shepard, who was enjoying date night with wife Kristen Bell, enthusiastically greeted Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, telling the A Star Is Born actor and nominated star, “Oh my God! Hi! I’ve never met you before!”

Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo were stopped by security before entering the venue. Security appeared to have no idea who they were but was nice and patient while he fished for their tickets out of his tuxedo pocket.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Inside the Show

After being called out by Oh and Samberg during their monologue, Carrey went back to his seat in the TV section and hugged fellow nominee Sacha Baron Cohen.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made a low-key solo entrance during a commercial break after the best TV drama awards category.

Heidi Klum and new fiancé Tom Kaulitz were inseparable during the show and were spotted walking hand-in-hand during commercial breaks. The couple, who have been dating for nearly a year, made their red carpet debut as an engaged duo after the singer proposed on Christmas Eve.

Saoirse Ronan gave a big hug to Emma Stone at The Favourite star’s table where the two had a conversation full of laughs.

There was a mini American Hustle reunion as Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper caught up during a commercial break.

Richard Heathcote/NBC

Sam Rockwell was a very vocal fan of Patricia Clarkson, letting out a big “yes” when the Sharp Objects star won the category for best actress in a limited series.

Keri Russell joined her longtime partner and The Americans costar Matthew Rhys into the men’s room after seeing the long line to the women’s room. “Boys don’t use stalls. I’m going to use a stall,” she was heard saying.

Denzel Washington was stopped by a fan who asked, “Denzel, can I take a picture?,” and proceeded to pose with his arm around the actor. “Did I say yes? When you ask someone for a picture you wait for them to say yes,” Washington responded.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Backstage

Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga celebrated their big win together for original song, A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow” with songwriters Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Also backstage after her win, Gaga shut down a reporter who asked her if she gives Cooper credit for the original song victory. “I would answer that except this is for Best Original Song, so he was incredible as a director and I loved working with him and he made me a better actress, but what we are really excited to be on this stage for is how much he believed in this song,” she replied.

Todd Williamson/NBC

Anne Hathaway gave Olivia Colman a celebratory hug after The Favourite star got off stage following her best actress win. “I’m so happy you won. I was rooting for you so bad,” Hathaway told Coleman. “I’m so happy, I’m going to cry right now. You deserve it so much.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.