Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ryan Gosling won best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in La La Land

Ryan Gosling Pays Emotional Tribute to Eva Mendes as He Dedicates Best Actor Award to Her Late Brother

It’s a lovely night for Ryan Gosling: The La La Land star won the award for best actor in a comedy or musical at this year’s Golden Globes.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” he joked in his acceptance speech.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain,” he continued. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer.”

Image zoom Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

He dedicated his award to Eva Mendes‘ older brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, saying “Sweetheart, thank you.”

Mendes’ brother died in April, after a battle with cancer. Mendes did not attend the show with Gosling, instead staying at home with the couples two children, daughters Esmeralda Amada, 2, and Amada Lee, 8 months.

“She’s at home with our girls,” he told ET’s Nancy O’Dell.

Image zoom Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

“All the clichés are true,” he said of fatherhood. “It’s a dream. They’re angels, and they have heaven eyes.”

Gosling stars in Damien Chazelle’s sweeping musical as Sebastian, an idealistic jazz pianist who falls head over heels for an actress named Mia (played by Emma Stone). Although Gosling had some musical experience — remember his Mickey Mouse Club days? — he had to take extensive dance and piano lessons to play the dreamy musician, and last year, he told EW that starring in a musical presented a whole new set of challenges as an actor.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

“I think what worried me the most was just losing track of the characters when the musical numbers came in,” Gosling told EW. “[The key was] bridging that gap and making sure that the people singing those songs were the same people in the scenes that you saw beforehand and that you didn’t lose track of them.”

La La Land led this year’s Golden Globes nominations with a total of seven, including best musical or comedy, best director for Chazelle, and best actress in a musical or comedy for Stone. Gosling beat out Colin Farrell in The Lobster, Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins, Jonah Hill in War Dogs, and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.