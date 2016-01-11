The 8 Most Important Faces Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt Made Onstage at the Globes

That faint flapping you heard a few minutes ago was the sound of our collective hearts fluttering when Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt appeared together on the Golden Globes stage.

The Big Short stars introduced the best picture nominee, and they made a lot of very important expressions with their awe-inspiring, god-like visages in the process. (For future reference, you can call them by their new celeb couple name: “Bryan.” You’re welcome.)

The ‘Can you even believe how good looking we are right now?’

The ‘I was really hoping to present alone.’

Our hearts are melting with this pair right now. We love you, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt! #somuchsexy #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KcaC7suD8N — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 11, 2016

The ‘Seriously, our level of attractiveness is startling’

Our dreams have come true Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling are on stage together 😍#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/2Wf1dTTwSf pic.twitter.com/Iz5S4uaWC4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 11, 2016

The ‘Even I can’t take my eyes off of Ryan.’

.@RyanGosling was not happy to be sharing the #GoldenGlobes stage with Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/zz14X5ig31 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2016

The ‘Why didn’t they just let us host the whole show?’

The ‘Just look at all the beautiful humans listening to us talk.’

Ryan Gosling: Oh snap, bae is walking by. Brad Pitt: K, act cool. pic.twitter.com/mF5bX7hOAi — Teen (@teen) January 11, 2016

The ‘Excuse me, I believe that’s my mic.’

RYAN GOSLING AND SOME OTHER GUY pic.twitter.com/lPbArPN5vi — BuzzFeed Community (@BuzzFeeders) January 11, 2016

The ‘Control your swoons, this is a very serious moment.’