Jacob Tremblay, 9, attended his first Golden Globes Sunday with his parents

Room's Adorable Jacob Tremblay Says He Saw His 'Favorite' Star Wars Actor at the Golden Globes, Oscar Isaac

Jacob Tremblay is hands down the most adorable star at the Golden Globes.

The 9-year-old Room star stopped to chat with Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet and of course, they had a lightsaber battle in honor of his love of Star Wars.

But his most exciting moment on the carpet yet? When Tremblay spotted Oscar Isaac, his “favorite character” from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which, by the way, Tremblay thought was “awesome.”

The adorable star, who is at the award show with his mom and dad, has developed a close friendship with his costar Brie Larson.

“She likes Star Wars like me. So that’s why we’re best friends,” Tremblay told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Room in October. “We talk about it all the time.”

Larson, 26, is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama, for her role in the film.