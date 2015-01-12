Richard Linklater Wins the Golden Globe for Best Director, Motion Picture

Richard Linklater won the Golden Globe award for best director, motion picture, on Sunday night for Boyhood.

“This was a very personal film for me,” said Linklater, who filmed the movie over the course of 12 years. “I feel like we made that connection.”

The award was presented by Harrison Ford at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Linklater was up against Ava DuVernay for Selma, Wes Anderson for The Grand Budapest Hotel, Alejandro Gonzãlez Iñérritu for Birdman and David Fincher for Gone Girl.

“The bottom line is we’re all flawed in this world, no one’s perfect,” Linklater also said during the speech. “I just want to dedicate this to my parents – who gave so much love and support – and I want to dedicate this to parents who are evolving everywhere and families that are just passing through this world and doing their best.”

The 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted for the third time by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

