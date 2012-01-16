Peter Dinklage Gets First Golden Globe, First Babysitter for Daughter

Peter Dinklage was a winner at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but he had other things on his mind while accepting.

After telling his fellow actors that he and wife Erica left their new daughter with a babysitter for the first time, the Game of Thrones star, 42, came backstage and told PEOPLE his nerves were calm about the situation – at least for the time being.

“Everything’s fine – so far,” Dinklage, 42, said, laughing. “She’s a baby. Crying never killed anyone. Well, maybe that’s not true.”

The key to staying relaxed while being apart from his little one?

Dinklage joked, “It’s all about the texting.”

