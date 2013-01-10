Adele Plans to Attend the Golden Globe Awards

Adele is about to emerge!

The Grammy-winning vocalist, 24 – who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her James Bond theme “Skyfall” – will attend the awards show in L.A. on Sunday, PEOPLE has learned.

This will be the first public appearance for the star since giving birth to a son last October.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Adele and her boyfriend Simon Konecki were “totally laying low and nesting.”

Although the very private singer has kept a low profile, her pal comedian Alan Carr recently told The Sun, “I have seen Adele’s baby and he’s such a cutie. She’s doing great, she’s glowing.”

Now the world is about to see the glowing new mom, too.

The 70th Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.