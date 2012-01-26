George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Kathy Bates to Present at SAG Awards

Multiple nominee Kathy Bates and lead actors (and former PEOPLE Sexiest Men Alive) George Clooney and Brad Pitt head up the group of presenters just announced for this Sunday’s 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other newly announced presenters include Owen Wilson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Kristen Wiig and Sir Ben Kingsley, producers announced Wednesday.

Bates, 63, notably received nominations in film and TV categories this year for her roles as Gertrude Stein in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris and Harriet Korn in Harry’s Law.

Previously announced presenters for the show, airing live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET, include Michelle Williams, Tina Fey, Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Julianna Margulies, Maya Rudolph, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Dick Van Dyke.

The SAG Awards are a night for honoring one’s peers, as the winners are chosen by guild members.