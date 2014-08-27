Felicity Huffman: I'm Loving My Daughters' Teen Years

It’s not usually a parent’s favorite stage of life, but former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman says she and husband William H. Macy are relishing their daughters’ teen years, angst and all.

Stepping out at Showtime’s pre-Emmys party on Sunday night to support her Emmy-nominated hubby, Huffman revealed to PEOPLE that she forgot something.

“Getting into the car to come here, I suddenly realized we didn’t call a babysitter,” she says, “It’s a reflection of my parenting. I quickly taught them how to use the alarm system and was like, ‘Bye, sorry!’ ”

Not to worry, Huffman and the Shameless star’s daughters Sophia, 14, and Georgia, 12, are old enough to handle the alone time. “Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years,” says Huffman. “I have to say, I’m truly loving it.”

The proud mom continues, “I love that they’re complicated and deep people. I love their highs and their lows. I love watching them become who they are.”

One thing she doesn’t love watching? Her husband’s nude love scenes on Shameless.

“When he’s naked [and] making out with someone, that’s a bit of a problem,” says Huffman, “But just naked, I love it. He’s such a sexual guy and he’s built!”

Those loving comments will undoubtedly send their teen girls shrieking. For now, Macy’s focused on shielding them from all things sex-related. “I don’t want them having sex until they’ve had children!” the actor jokes to PEOPLE of his daughters. “I’m sticking to that.”

• Reporting by MATTHEW COLE WEISS