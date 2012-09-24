Claire Danes Has Been a 'Trouper' During Pregnancy, Says Costar

The cast of Homeland had a lot to celebrate on Sunday night after winning an Emmy for outstanding drama series. But the show’s star, Claire Danes – who picked up a gold statuette of her own for outstanding lead actress in a drama series – she was also congratulated for being an expectant mother.

“I’m very excited for her,” the actress’s costar Morena Baccarin told PEOPLE on the red carpet before the ceremony. “She’s going to be a wonderful mom. It’s been a pleasure watching her slowly grow, and she looks so gorgeous. She looks stunning.”

What’s especially admirable to Baccarin about the award-winning star, 33, is her ability to successfully conquer a grueling work schedule while pregnant.

“She’s a trouper,” Baccarin says. “She has insane hours and really long days, and the work she’s doing on the show is fairly emotional and heavy. But she’s been really great. And she’s been there for me so many times that I keep saying, ‘I need to be there for you. What do you need?’ ”

The praise didn’t stop there. The beautiful Brazilian says Danes will make a great mom because, “She’s really intelligent and she’s pragmatic. She’s incredibly wise and she’s really nurturing.”

Clad in a bright yellow Lanvin ensemble on her big day, Danes told PEOPLE the outfit was “baby bump-friendly.”

“[I feel] incredible,” she said. “This time last year, I was presenting, and I was so excited to share our work with the world. And now it’s finally out there. To have people be so excited about it is so fulfilling and very, very rewarding.”

Equally overjoyed for Danes is her husband Hugh Dancy, who told PEOPLE “of course” he is thrilled, adding, “It’s been a great year.”

