The Stranger Things Kids Steal the Red Carpet at Their 'Incredible' First Emmy Awards Show

This is the Stranger Things cast‘s very first Emmy awards – and they’re loving every second of it.

Three stars of the Netflix original series – Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Dustin) and Gaten Matarazzo (Lucas) – caused a mini-Internet frenzy as they brought the charm in full force, gushing about how much fun they were having on the red carpet.

“The best part about the ride is meeting everyone that just loves the show. They’re super great to us,” Matarazzo told E!’s Giuliana Rancic.

“You never know who’s going to be here. You know the names, but you don’t want to miss one, so you’re excited to see everybody because you watch T.V. all the time,” added McLaughlin.

And the Internet was just as excited to see the three kids on the red carpet as they were to be on it. (Basically, Twitter wants to adopt them.)

Every time I see the Stranger Things cast I get a rush of parental worry about how hard they're working those kids — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 18, 2016

THE KIDS OF STRANGER THINGS OWN MY HEART pic.twitter.com/GXuu6mqJSR — Evan 🍍 (@7thEvan) September 18, 2016

Seeing the kids from stranger things on the red carpet makes me feel like a proud mom pic.twitter.com/yXKnYIsZyx — georgia (@geezweeks) September 18, 2016

In August, the day Stranger Things fans had been waiting for all summer finally arrived: Netflix officially greenlit a second season, set to premiere sometime in 2017. Meaning we’ll be seeing these three on the carpet at next year’s Emmys, too, we hope.