Richard Dreyfuss Has to Confirm He's Still Alive After Twitter Confuses Him with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Late Father

Karen Mizoguchi
September 19, 2016 12:55 AM

No, Richard Dreyfuss is not Julia Louis-Dreyfuslate father.

Louis-Dreyfus tearfully revealed that her 84-year-old father William had passed away on Friday during her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series acceptance speech at the 2016 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

“Lastly, I’d like to dedicate this to my father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who passed away on Friday. I’m so glad that he liked Veep because his opinion was the one that really mattered,” she said.

Following Louis-Dreyfus’ announcement, some people on the internet misidentified Dreyfuss as social media users sent condolences on Twitter, forcing the 68-year-old actor to clear the misconceptions.

“I’m actually not Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ father. But I really appreciate all the concerned tweets,” Dreyfuss tweeted during the Emmys telecast.

Similar to the former Seinfeld actress, Dreyfuss has his own storied Hollywood career. In 1977, he won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his role in The Goodbye Girl. Then in 2002, Dreyfuss earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for The Education of Max Brickford.

William Louis-Dreyfus, born Gérard C. Louis-Dreyfus, was raised in Paris, but moved to America with his mother after she divorced her husband. Louis-Dreyfus became a businessman after attending Duke University and Duke University School of Law in North Carolina. The art collector, worth an estimated $3.4 billion, is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and children Phoebe, Emma, Raphael and Julia.

