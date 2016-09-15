Poehler had been nominated 18 times previously as an actor, writer and producer. Despite her amazing work on Parks & Recreation, she finally picked up her first Emmy this year in a co-win with Tina Fey for the pair's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. If the Emmys couldn't find it in themselves to reward her for bringing Leslie Knope into our lives, we're happy she at least picked up a win for the show that broke her to the nation.