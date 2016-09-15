We Can't Believe It Took These Stars So Long to Get Emmy Nods
AMY POEHLER
Poehler had been nominated 18 times previously as an actor, writer and producer. Despite her amazing work on Parks & Recreation, she finally picked up her first Emmy this year in a co-win with Tina Fey for the pair's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. If the Emmys couldn't find it in themselves to reward her for bringing Leslie Knope into our lives, we're happy she at least picked up a win for the show that broke her to the nation.
KIT HARINGTON
Despite the amounts of nothing his character knows (vast), Harington finally picked up an Emmy nomination for playing the perpetually beleaguered Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.
RAMI MALEK
His show is acclaimed and now he is, too: Mr. Robot's Malek scored his first Emmy nod for his riveting turn as Elliot, after winning the Critics Choice Television Award earlier this year.
THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH
Silicon Valley's been racking up accolades since it aired, which is why it's great Middleditch picked up the show's first Emmy nomination for acting.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
This is Ross's first Emmy nomination, while her black-ish costar Anthony Anderson has been nominated twice so far.
KERI RUSSELL
While The Americans has been steadily building in critical acclaim since it aired, this is the first year Russell and costar Matthew Rhys have picked up acting nominations.
ARCHER
Okay so this one is a show, not a star, but Archer has become probably the go-to not-for-kids animated show of the past five years, and completely reinvented the basic premise of the show twice to great critical and commercial success – but this is the first year it's won.