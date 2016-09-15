We Can't Believe It Took These Stars So Long to Get Emmy Nods

Sometimes, the Emmys really take their sweet time in getting around to nominating those deserving of a statue. Sometimes, they don't get around to it at all ...
By Alex Heigl
Updated September 15, 2016 01:00 PM

1 of 7

AMY POEHLER

Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Poehler had been nominated 18 times previously as an actor, writer and producer. Despite her amazing work on Parks & Recreation, she finally picked up her first Emmy this year in a co-win with Tina Fey for the pair's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. If the Emmys couldn't find it in themselves to reward her for bringing Leslie Knope into our lives, we're happy she at least picked up a win for the show that broke her to the nation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

KIT HARINGTON

HBO

Despite the amounts of nothing his character knows (vast), Harington finally picked up an Emmy nomination for playing the perpetually beleaguered Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

3 of 7

RAMI MALEK

Nadav Kander/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

His show is acclaimed and now he is, too: Mr. Robot's Malek scored his first Emmy nod for his riveting turn as Elliot, after winning the Critics Choice Television Award earlier this year.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH

HBO

Silicon Valley's been racking up accolades since it aired, which is why it's great Middleditch picked up the show's first Emmy nomination for acting.

Advertisement

5 of 7

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

ABC/Bob D'Amico

This is Ross's first Emmy nomination, while her black-ish costar Anthony Anderson has been nominated twice so far.

6 of 7

KERI RUSSELL

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While The Americans has been steadily building in critical acclaim since it aired, this is the first year Russell and costar Matthew Rhys have picked up acting nominations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

ARCHER

FX

Okay so this one is a show, not a star, but Archer has become probably the go-to not-for-kids animated show of the past five years, and completely reinvented the basic premise of the show twice to great critical and commercial success – but this is the first year it's won.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Heigl