Terrence Howard and Mira Pak Walk the Red Carpet at the 2015 Emmys Together – Despite Having Secretly Divorced Two Months Ago

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak showed up at the 2015 Emmys arm-in-arm – despite having secretly divorced earlier this summer.

The pair walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles on Sunday night, a strange sight given that it was revealed last month in court that the two had ended their marriage in July.

The surprise news came during closing arguments as part of an ongoing lawsuit between Howard and his second ex-wife, Michelle Ghent, whom he split from more than two years ago after a tumultuous 13-month union.

However, despite their contentious relationship, the Empire actor admitted to still carrying a flame for Ghent, even telling her in one phone recording played during the hearing that he would leave Pak if she would take him back.

“I love you with everything that I have,” he said. “You were my dream come true from the very beginning.”

In another recorded conversation admitted into evidence, Howard told his ex: “I’m a good man.” She responded, “I know. But you are also scary.”

Howard and Pak welcomed a son, Qirin Love Howard, in May.

“He’s beautiful and strong and a whirlwind and my wife is so happy,” he said of his baby boy, who’s named after the qilin, a mythic Chinese creature.

