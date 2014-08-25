Hayden Panettiere's Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut

Andrew MacPherson/ABC/Getty
People Staff
August 25, 2014 07:00 PM

Hot mama!

Hayden Panettiere glowed on the Emmys red carpet Monday as she showed off her growing baby bump in a plunging silver gown.

The Nashville star is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, PEOPLE confirmed in June.

“I feel like I was born to be a mother,” Panettiere, 25, said in Glamour‘s May issue. “Sometimes people speak about [having kids] like, ‘Your life ends – you’re never going to be able to do anything again!’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”

The actress, who stands just 5’2,” has said she thinks her kids will “be normal height.”

“That’s how we met,” Panettiere told Ellen DeGeneres of her 6’6″ fiancé. “I said, ‘You’re huge.’ He said, ‘You’re tiny.’ ”

