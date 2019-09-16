From Big Wins to Total Throwbacks: The Most Important Photos from the 2009 Emmy Awards

Glenn Close Staring Adoringly at Her Emmy
Close won outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Damages. Let’s face it, this photo belongs in the Louvre.
Jon Stewart Playing Coy About Winning Big
Don’t worry, Mr. Stewart! We won’t tell anyone that you won two Emmys for The Daily Show in 2009 — one for outstanding writing and one for outstanding variety program.
Two of the Funniest Women Ever on One Stage
Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Amy Poehler graced us with a joint appearance. Need we say more?
A Different Kind of Red Carpet Pose
Alex Borstein showed some love to the camera pre-show in 2009. Nearly 10 years later, in 2018, Borstein won two Emmys for character voice-over performance for Family Guy and supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Thomas Jane Helping Out Red Carpet Photographers
He gave them a pretty clear indicator of who they should be taking photos of — his then-wife, Patricia Arquette.
Kristin Chenoweth Giving the Sweetest Acceptance Speech
She won her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Pushing Daisies — which was no longer on the air — and gave a sweet, funny and tearful acceptance speech.
Jessica Lange Getting Up Close & Personal
Lange gave Alec Baldwin a smooch after winning outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for her role in Grey Gardens.
And Then Looking Powerful AF with Her Award
My crops? Watered. My skin? Clear. World hunger? Solved. And all by this photo of Lange being a total legend.
Neil Patrick Harris Hosting the Evening
It wouldn’t be an awards show hosted by NPH if it didn’t include at least one musical number!
Laura Dern with Bangs!
That’s it, that’s all we have to say.
The Women of Mad Men Dazzling on the Carpet
Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and January Jones posed on the carpet together.
Kaley Cuoco Looking Stunning in a Gold Gown
Little did she (or anyone else) know that The Big Bang Theory would be on the air for 10 more years.
The Big Bang Theory Cast as Babies
So young! So fresh-faced!
King & Queen of the Emmys
If the Emmys were like high school prom, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick would absolutely be voted king and queen.
Bryan Cranston May Have Been Breaking Bad But He Was Looking Good
He won for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Breaking Bad.
The Belle of the Ball
We can’t get over Drew Barrymore’s 2009 Emmys gown.
A Little Self-Promotion Never Hurt Anybody
Kathy Griffin read her own book on the red carpet.
Alec Baldwin Jumping for Joy
We don’t blame him: he had just nabbed the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 30 Rock.
Who Is She? Kelly Kapoor, Emmys B----
Would you just look at Mindy Kaling 10 years ago?
It's Gonna Be Him! Justin Timberlake Posing After a Big Win
The singer took home the award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live.
Tina Fey Photobombing Mariska Hargitay
BRB, printing this photo out and framing it.
Victoria Rowell Making a Statement
And that statement was that she loved President Barack Obama.
Mila Kunis Showing Up Looking Like This
Someone bring back this iconic look for the 2019 awards.
Keeping Up With the Emmys Red Carpet
Back when Kim Kardashian was just “TV Personality Kim Kardashian” and not the mogul and reality star that she is today.
Tiny Fey Accepting the Emmy for 30 Rock
Her show, 30 Rock, won for outstanding comedy series.
Aaron Paul Playing Some Wii
There’s something that is just so 2009 about this photo.
And These Cameras Looking Like Literal Fossils
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter played with what was probably brand new technology in 2009, but now look like something that belongs in a museum.