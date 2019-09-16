From Big Wins to Total Throwbacks: The Most Important Photos from the 2009 Emmy Awards

Can you believe it's been 10 years since the 2009 Emmy Awards?
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 16, 2019 04:36 PM

1 of 28

Glenn Close Staring Adoringly at Her Emmy 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Close won outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Damages. Let’s face it, this photo belongs in the Louvre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Jon Stewart Playing Coy About Winning Big 

Michael Caulfield/FilmMagic

Don’t worry, Mr. Stewart! We won’t tell anyone that you won two Emmys for The Daily Show in 2009 — one for outstanding writing and one for outstanding variety program.

3 of 28

Two of the Funniest Women Ever on One Stage

Philip Ramey/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Amy Poehler graced us with a joint appearance. Need we say more? 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

A Different Kind of Red Carpet Pose

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alex Borstein showed some love to the camera pre-show in 2009. Nearly 10 years later, in 2018, Borstein won two Emmys for character voice-over performance for Family Guy and supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. 

Advertisement

5 of 28

Thomas Jane Helping Out Red Carpet Photographers 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

He gave them a pretty clear indicator of who they should be taking photos of — his then-wife, Patricia Arquette.

6 of 28

Kristin Chenoweth Giving the Sweetest Acceptance Speech 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She won her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Pushing Daisies — which was no longer on the air — and gave a sweet, funny and tearful acceptance speech

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Jessica Lange Getting Up Close & Personal 

Mark Boster/Getty Images

Lange gave Alec Baldwin a smooch after winning outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for her role in Grey Gardens

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

And Then Looking Powerful AF with Her Award

Steve Granitz/WireImage

My crops? Watered. My skin? Clear. World hunger? Solved. And all by this photo of Lange being a total legend. 

Advertisement

9 of 28

Neil Patrick Harris Hosting the Evening

Mark Boster/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be an awards show hosted by NPH if it didn’t include at least one musical number! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Laura Dern with Bangs! 

Paul Mounce/Getty Images

That’s it, that’s all we have to say. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

The Women of Mad Men Dazzling on the Carpet 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and January Jones posed on the carpet together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Kaley Cuoco Looking Stunning in a Gold Gown 

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Little did she (or anyone else) know that The Big Bang Theory would be on the air for 10 more years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

The Big Bang Theory Cast as Babies

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

So young! So fresh-faced! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

King & Queen of the Emmys

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

If the Emmys were like high school prom, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick would absolutely be voted king and queen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Bryan Cranston May Have Been Breaking Bad But He Was Looking Good

Steve Granitz/WireImage

He won for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Breaking Bad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

The Belle of the Ball 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

We can’t get over Drew Barrymore’s 2009 Emmys gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

A Little Self-Promotion Never Hurt Anybody 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kathy Griffin read her own book on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Alec Baldwin Jumping for Joy 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

We don’t blame him: he had just nabbed the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 30 Rock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Who Is She? Kelly Kapoor, Emmys B---- 

Mindy Kaling

Would you just look at Mindy Kaling 10 years ago? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

It's Gonna Be Him! Justin Timberlake Posing After a Big Win

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The singer took home the award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Tina Fey Photobombing Mariska Hargitay 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

BRB, printing this photo out and framing it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Victoria Rowell Making a Statement 

Getty Images

And that statement was that she loved President Barack Obama. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Mila Kunis Showing Up Looking Like This 

Getty Images

Someone bring back this iconic look for the 2019 awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Keeping Up With the Emmys Red Carpet 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back when Kim Kardashian was just “TV Personality Kim Kardashian” and not the mogul and reality star that she is today. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Tiny Fey Accepting the Emmy for 30 Rock

Philip Ramey/Getty Images

Her show, 30 Rock, won for outstanding comedy series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Aaron Paul Playing Some Wii

Charley Gallay/WireImage

There’s something that is just so 2009 about this photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

And These Cameras Looking Like Literal Fossils 

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter played with what was probably brand new technology in 2009, but now look like something that belongs in a museum. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Awards

All Topics in Awards

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.