Emmy Awards: Enjoy a Cocktail Inspired by the Awards Show

Will last year’s Emmy darlings Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen take home his and hers awards once again this year? Root for your favorites while sipping on the very same cocktail the stars will be toasting with at the Governors Ball.

To set the Emmy mood at home, Cheryl Cecchetto (of Sequoia Productions) suggests decorating with red tablecloths, roses and candles to go along with this year’s official red theme. For snacks, try serving appetizers inspired by your favorite shows (30 Rock shrimp quesadillas or Boardwalk Empire cookies.)

Either way, the bright-red Emmy-appropriate cocktail, featuring Grey Goose Cherry Noir, is sure to be a hit whether you’re rooting for Mad Men or Modern Family.

Make it at home:

Grey Goose Cherry Noir Emmy cocktail

• 11⁄2 oz. Grey Goose Cherry Noir

• 1 oz. St. Germain

• 1⁄2 oz. fresh lemon juice

• 1⁄2 oz. pomegranate juice

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Shake vigorously, then strain in champagne glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with black cherry.