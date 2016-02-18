Ellen Teases Adele's Guest Appearance: 'Hello. It's Us. #Adellen'

Ellen DeGeneres certainly knows how to score an A-list guest.

After welcoming President Obama to her set last week, the talk show host is preparing for music powerhouse Adele to visit the show on Thursday.

“Hello. It’s us. #Adellen,” DeGeneres captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

In the snap, Adele shows off her bobbed hair, wearing a pink lip and her signature bold eyeliner. Meanwhile, DeGeneres, smiles into the camera, wearing natural makeup.

While DeGeneres teased the singer’s appearance, she didn’t give much information on what their interview would cover. However, after Adele’s Monday night Grammy performance, which was marred by sound issues, it’s safe to assume they’ll touch on the awards show.

The When We Were Young songstress is known for not holding back in interviews, and took to Twitter later on Monday night to explain what happened at the show.

“The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that’s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S— happens,” she wrote, adding, “Because of it though I’m treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.”