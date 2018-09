John Legend Becomes the Latest to Achieve EGOT Status: What Other Stars Have Done It?

Legend cemented his status in 2018 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live. The 39-year-old already had a whopping 10 Grammy Awards to his name and took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma. The singer also won a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

In an Instagram post honoring his fellow winners (and fellow newly minted EGOTs) Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, he wrote, “So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT”