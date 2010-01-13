Cynthia Nixon to Receive Special GLAAD Prize

Recognizing the entertainment industry’s impact on same-sex equality issues, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation has announced its nominees for the group’s 21st annual Media Awards, to be held March 13 in New York, April 17 in Los Angeles and June 5 in San Francisco.

AMC’s acclaimed period drama Mad Men HBO’s hit vampire show True Blood and ABC’s new generational comedy Modern Family, along with singers Lady Gaga and Adam Lambert, are among the top contenders.

GLAAD also announced that Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who made headlines by publicly discussing her long-term relationship with a woman, will be honored with the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony. The award, named after founding GLAAD member and author of The Celluloid Closet, is presented to an openly LGBT media professional who has helped promote equal rights.

All told, GLAAD announced 116 nominees in 24 English-language categories and 36 Spanish-language nominees in eight categories. In the competitive categories, cable networks earned 23 nominations, while broadcast networks pulled in 17.

– Blane Bachelor