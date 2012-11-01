The singer's first child with husband Justin Miller is due in November

Baby bump alert!

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles was absolutely glowing Thursday when she showed off her growing belly at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Wearing a simple silhouette, the singer, who’s nominated for vocal duo of the year alongside her Sugarland bandmate Kristian Bush, couldn’t hide her smile as she posed for photographs on the red carpet.

When asked if she incorporated her baby bump into her Halloween plans, she answered: “I did the whole pumpkin thing. Yes, I did. When else do you get a chance to do that and pull it off so realistically?”

“Either that or else I was just gonna go as a pregnant lady which I figured I could pull off,” she continued. “Or,” she teased, “I was gonna go as pregnant Snooki. Could have been fun!”

But the jokes didn’t end there.

“What happens if Jennifer Nettles goes into labor tonight? We have some ideas,” host Carrie Underwood said as the show kicked off.

Not to be outdone by those shows featuring live weddings, she and co-host Brad Paisley put on some gloves as Paisley revealed: “With Jennifer’s permission of course, we’re going to induce [labor].”

With that, 91-year-old legend Little Jimmy Dickens appeared on stage in doctor scrubs and cowboy boots with a bevy of hot nurses and started yelling, “Push Jennifer” at a laughing Nettles in the audience.

It will be the first child for the Grammy award winner, 38, and her husband, Justin Miller.

When the couple announced their pregnancy in June, Sugarland’s manager, Gail Gellman, told PEOPLE: “They are thrilled beyond belief.”