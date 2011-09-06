Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Score CMA Nods

The nominations are in for the 45th annual Country Music Awards, and Keith Urban and Taylor Swift are among the recognized artists.

Leading the nominations with five each: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean.

Country power couple Miranda Lambert and Shelton also scored individual vocal nominations, with Shelton getting a second nod for Entertainer of the Year.

The Country Music Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9, hosted for the fourth year in a row by Carrie Underwood and Paisley.

Among the artist nominees:

Vocal Group of the Year
• The Band Perry
• Lady Antebellum
• Little Big Town
• Rascal Flatts
• Zac Brown Band

Male Vocalist of the Year
• Jason Aldean
• Kenny Chesney
• Brad Paisley
• Blake Shelton
• Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
• Sara Evans
• Miranda Lambert
• Martina McBride
• Taylor Swift
• Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year
• The Band Perry
• Luke Bryan
• Eric Church
• Thompson Square
• Chris Young

Entertainer of the Year
• Jason Aldean
• Brad Paisley
• Blake Shelton
• Taylor Swift
• Keith Urban

Click here to see a full list of CMA nominations.

