The teens were first linked last week

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Together at Teen Choice Awards

From the gym to the red carpet, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz can’t hide their blossoming romance.

Chloë, 17, and Brooklyn, 15, were photographed together during arrivals at Sunday night’s Teen Choice Awards – though the couple didn’t walk the carpet together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The If I Stay actress spoke about their skateboarding dates in Company magazine’s September issue, and a source told PEOPLE the son of British superstars Victoria and David Beckham is “totally smitten.”

Reps for both have no comment.

The teens have also been spending time together at Soul Cycle spin classes in Brentwood, California.

“Brooklyn is always chaperoned by one of his parents,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “But both David and Victoria must be okay with Chloë, because they will chat briefly with her and then leave them alone.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!