Carrie Underwood Not Stressing about Wedding Plans

With love, life and career going so wonderfully for Carrie Underwood, why get anxious about a little thing like a wedding?

That seems to be the country star’s attitude, particularly after winning the coveted entertainer of the year prize for the second straight year at Sunday’s 45th Academy of Country Music Awards.

“We’re not people who stress about anything,” Underwood, 27, told PEOPLE on Sunday about planning her nuptials with hockey player Mike Fisher. “We just focus on a few of the main things, and everything is like, whatever.”

She added: “I don’t care what color napkins are on the table. I don’t care. We’re just both really laid back. Family, food and fun, that’s all we really need. And, oh yeah, get married.”

Fisher, 29, was playing for the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday and wasn’t able to join his fiancée in Las Vegas. But he did text her during her acceptance speech – and she clearly felt the love from a distance.

“I couldn’t ask for anything else in my whole life,” she said. “So many things have been happening and being on tour and planning a wedding. Nights like this make life wonderful.”

