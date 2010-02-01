Carrie Ann Inaba 'Shocked and Sad' about Samantha Harris Leaving

"The show is going to miss her," the DWTS judge tells PEOPLE at the Grammys

The votes are in. Dancing With the Stars won’t be the same without co-host Samantha Harris.

Harris, who has been with the show for the past eight seasons, announced last week that she’s leaving to focus more on her journalism career.

“The show is going to miss her,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba told PEOPLE at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I was really shocked and I was really sad to hear that she’s moving on.”

Inaba said once she learned why Harris is exiting – “She got better opportunities and wonderful things” – she felt, “I’m very happy for her.”

Contestant Aaron Carter considers himself lucky to have been able to work on the show while Harris co-hosted with Tom Bergeron.

“Samantha Harris is beautiful,” he told PEOPLE at the Grammys. “I got to answer to her every Monday and Tuesday, so I wasn’t complaining. Ever.”