10 Moments from Beyoncé's Grammy Performance That Will Have Us Crying Forever

We can all agree that Beyoncé’s first performance since announcing she’s expecting twins was … emotional, to say the least.

With her stunning bump on display, the Lemonade singer gave one of her most memorable Grammy Awards performances ever, singing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” all while sending the Bey-hive into a frenzy.

As Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy cheered her on from the audience, not crying was not an option.

Here are the ten moments from her performance that made us weep uncontrollably.

When Tina Knowles introduced her daughter, and we started crying even though the performance hadn’t even started.

Image zoom Credit: cbs

“I believe she earned nine Grammy Nominations for her Lemonade album this year.”

When she held her belly, and we had to hold in our ugly cry.

Image zoom

(We weren’t able to.)

When she took sitting to a new and exciting place.

Image zoom

The radiance, the glow, the beauty.

When she defied physics, and we cried out of sheer terror and excitement.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

We’re so glad she made it through this.

When she not only embodied girl power, but also low-key formed a new religion.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

We’re not even sure what’s real and what’s illusion, and we don’t think we ever want to know.

When holograms of Blue danced around her.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Crying is healthy, crying is good, crying is healthy, crying is good.

When her family was so frickin’ proud.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blue is shook.

When she smiled into the crowd after the performance, and we pretended she was smiling at us personally.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Still recovering.

When she graced us with a laugh.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

What we would give to be one of the flowers she was standing upon.

When her profile was otherworldly.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé embraced the glory of her baby bump during an awards show. During the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer — pregnant with daughter Blue at the time — rubbed her baby belly while performing “Love on Top.”