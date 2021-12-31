Betty White Winning Big, George Clooney Poppin' Bottles & More Photos from the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Plus, look at how young everybody is!

By Andrea Wurzburger December 31, 2021 02:57 PM

1 of 19

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kiernan Shipka may be the star of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix now, but in 2010, she was just 10 years old and starring as Sally Draper on Mad Men.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks matched the carpet in her red, one-shouldered gown.

3 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

A young Ariel Winter wore a dress reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the Beast at the SAG Awards in 2010.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Her Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland was still a teen when she hit the SAG Awards carpet in 2010.

Advertisement

5 of 19

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sofia Vergara went for a two-toned gown that hugged her curves and added a bit of sparkle.

6 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Patricia Arquette was nominated in 2010 for her role on Medium, and this year she is nominated for her role in The Act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The higher the hair, the closer to ... winning a SAG Award, which is what Drew Barrymore did in 2010! She won for her role in Grey Gardens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Lady in red! Mariah Carey walked the carpet with then-husband Nick Cannon. Carey was there with the cast of Precious, which was nominated for best cast in a motion picture.

Advertisement

9 of 19

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Precious was nominated for three awards, with Mo'Nique walking away with the SAG Award for best female actor in a supporting role.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Tracy Morgan was clearly very excited about being nominated for best cast in a comedy series for 30 Rock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep, who is nominated this year with the cast of Big Little Lies, has been nominated 18 times in the show's 26-year history. She was nominated in 2010 for her role as Julia Child in Julie & Julia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay looked pretty in pink with her husband, Younger star Peter Hermann.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

George Clooney popped some champagne for his table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Meryl Streep hugged Penélope Cruz, who was nominated for her role in the film Nine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Diane Kruger snapped a selfie with director Quentin Tarantino. Check out that Blackberry!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Name a more iconic group of presenters than Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz, we dare you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Credit: Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Tina Fey won the 2009 SAG Award for outstanding female in a comedy series for her role as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Justin Timberlake and Kate Hudson presented the award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series to Alec Baldwin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Sandra Bullock presented Betty White with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 awards show, and gave us this extremely sweet moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger