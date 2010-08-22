Betty White, Neil Patrick Harris Claim Early Emmys

She won for being naughty on the subject of muffins, and he won – twice – for singing and dancing.

Betty White’s Facebook-generated Saturday Night Live hosting gig and Neil Patrick Harris’s turns as Tonys host and special guest star on Glee landed both veteran TV stars in the winners’ circle at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Though White, 88, was not at the Nokia Theater to collect her prize (her Snickers ad was also up for TV’s highest honor), presenters John Lithgow and Clyde Phillips accepted on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Harris, 37, was present and accounted for – and he gave a special shout-out to Los Angeles Times forums moderator Chris “Boomer” Beachum, the newspaper reports. It was Boomer who revealed that the actor was missing from the list of nominees in the category of best special class, as host of the 63rd annual Tony Awards.

Accepting his gold statuette, Harris said, “I just want to thank Boomer from The Envelope, or I wouldn’t have gotten this.”

Harris, who also thanked his partner and (co-parent-to-be) David Burtka, is up for a best supporting actor in a series, for How I Met Your Mother, at next Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Saturday’s other winners also included Jaime Oliver’s Food Revolution (best reality series), previous Emmy-winning Survivor host Jeff Probst (best reality-show host) and Ann-Margret, for her guest -starring role on Law and Order: SVU.