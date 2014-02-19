Bette Midler to Sing at Oscars for the First Time

The Oscars just got more Divine.

Bette Midler, twice nominated for Best Actress – for 1979’s The Rose and 1991’s For the Boys – will perform for the first time at the awards. In past years, she has served as a presenter.

Chalk up her appearance as another coup for Oscar producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, who last year convinced Barbra Streisand to sing “The Way We Were” in tribute to its late composer, Marvin Hamlisch.

So far, the duo have been mum on Midler’s act.

The Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 2, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.