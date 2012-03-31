The TV star will award best female vocalist Sunday night at the ACM Awards

He’s ready for the spotlight again.

Ashton Kutcher has been added to the roster of presenters for the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. It’s one of the first award show appearances for the Two and a Half Men star since splitting from wife Demi Moore in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kutcher, who has been laying low and most recently linked to screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, will present the award for female vocalist of the year. The nominees are Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood.

Marc Anthony, Jake Owen, Grace Potter, LeAnn Rimes and Eli Young Band (whose frontman, Eli Young, recently revealed he’s expecting his first daughter) have also been added as presenters, along with Liam Hemsworth, LL Cool J, Zac Brown and KISS.