The Intern actress has come to Lawrence’s defense after the Joy star raised eyebrows for telling off a reporter who remained focused on his phone during an interview with Lawrence at Sunday’s Golden Globes, where she took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical.

“It’s become pretty clear that the Jennifer Lawrence ‘scolding’ was taken out of context and that she was dryly joking with a journalist who was indeed using his phone to take photos of her,” Hathaway, 33, wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s not continue the sad but common practice of building people – especially women – up just to viciously tear them down when we perceive them to have misstepped.”

On Sunday, Lawrence, 25, was in the middle on an interview backstage after winning her award when she told the reporter, “You can’t live your whole life behind your phone, bro. You can’t do that. You gotta live in the now.”

Although the exchange made headlines, mom-to-be Hathaway says she wants people to focus instead on Lawrence’s achievements, and not dwell on the negative.

“Jennifer is a beautiful, talented, wildly successful, popular, FOUR TIME OSCAR NOMINATED young woman,” she wrote in her Facebook post. “Please let us not punish her for these things.”