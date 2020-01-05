In Honor of His First Golden Globe Nomination, Here Are 21 Photos of Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest from Fleabag
This is Andrew Scott. He’s an Irish actor who’s having a bit of a moment because of a not-so-little show called Fleabag.
He plays a “cool, swear-y priest” on the show (which notoriously does not name most of its characters), and has affectionately become known as the “Hot Priest.”
Fleabag, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ends up with a bit of a dilemma on her hands: She’s wildly attracted to the Hot Priest. Aren’t we all?
He loves gin & tonics in a can!
Loves them!
And sure, smoking kills, but who knew a man of the cloth could look this good smoking a cigarette?
Or wearing a blue shirt while gesturing like this?
Or playing with a guinea pig?
Eventually, the Hot Priest gives in to ~*temptation*~ and we all feel slightly conflicted — if only just for a moment.
And in the end, he makes an extremely difficult decision to choose his faith over love, which somehow only makes him more attractive.
Waller-Bridge, who also created the show, has said definitively that there will not be another season. So now we are left staring at photos of Andrew Scott in plain clothes …
Looking charming as ever.
Here, quick! Pretend he’s laughing at something witty you just said!
Or really concentrating on a fascinating story you’re telling him.
Scott is so much more than just the Hot Priest. He has appeared in series like Sherlock, had a small role in the Golden Globe-nominated 1917 and is currently filming Ripley, a series on Showtime.
He also stars in classics* such as ‘Wow, You Look Great in That Tux!’
And ‘Oh, Look! Another Tux That You Look Great In!’
And ‘Wow, You Could Wear a Tux 24/7 and We Wouldn’t Mind!’
*All of which are very made-up shows that we think someone needs to write and cast Scott in.
On a more serious note, Scott’s nuanced performance in Fleabag is touching and authentic, and after not being nominated for an individual Emmy Award (the show itself walked away with three!), it’s time he gets a bit of recognition.
And so we’re praying that the Hot Priest walks away with the Globe Globe Award for supporting actor in a series, miniseries, or motion picture for TV.
Say it with me: Amen.