In Honor of His First Golden Globe Nomination, Here Are 21 Photos of Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest from Fleabag

If loving the Hot Priest is wrong, we don't want to be right
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 05, 2020 01:00 PM

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

This is Andrew Scott. He’s an Irish actor who’s having a bit of a moment because of a not-so-little show called Fleabag

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

He plays a “cool, swear-y priest” on the show (which notoriously does not name most of its characters), and has affectionately become known as the “Hot Priest.” 

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

Fleabag, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ends up with a bit of a dilemma on her hands: She’s wildly attracted to the Hot Priest. Aren’t we all? 

He loves gin & tonics in a can! 

Loves them! 

And sure, smoking kills, but who knew a man of the cloth could look this good smoking a cigarette? 

Or wearing a blue shirt while gesturing like this?

Or playing with a guinea pig?

Eventually, the Hot Priest gives in to ~*temptation*~ and we all feel slightly conflicted — if only just for a moment. 

And in the end, he makes an extremely difficult decision to choose his faith over love, which somehow only makes him more attractive. 

Jason Mendez/Getty

Waller-Bridge, who also created the show, has said definitively that there will not be another season. So now we are left staring at photos of Andrew Scott in plain clothes …

Karl Walter/Getty

Looking charming as ever. 

Gavriil GrigorovTASS via Getty

Here, quick! Pretend he’s laughing at something witty you just said! 

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty

Or really concentrating on a fascinating story you’re telling him. 

Kevin Cummins/Getty

Scott is so much more than just the Hot Priest. He has appeared in series like Sherlock, had a small role in the Golden Globe-nominated 1917 and is currently filming Ripley, a series on Showtime. 

Phillip Massey/Getty

He also stars in classics* such as ‘Wow, You Look Great in That Tux!’ 

Leon Neal/AFP/Getty

And ‘Oh, Look! Another Tux That You Look Great In!’ 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

And ‘Wow, You Could Wear a Tux 24/7 and We Wouldn’t Mind!’

*All of which are very made-up shows that we think someone needs to write and cast Scott in. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty

On a more serious note, Scott’s nuanced performance in Fleabag is touching and authentic, and after not being nominated for an individual Emmy Award (the show itself walked away with three!), it’s time he gets a bit of recognition. 

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty

And so we’re praying that the Hot Priest walks away with the Globe Globe Award for supporting actor in a series, miniseries, or motion picture for TV.  

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Say it with me: Amen. 

