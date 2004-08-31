Alan Jackson Earns 7 Country Nominations

The Country Music Association tipped its Stetson to Alan Jackson on Monday, presenting him with a year’s best seven nominations, including entertainer of the year and male vocalist.

Not far behind was Toby Keith, who picked up six nominations – including album of the year (Shock’N Y’all), single and video of the year (“I Love This Bar”), musical event (“Hey, Good Lookin'”), male vocalist of the year and entertainer of the year.

CBS will broadcast the 38th annual CMA awards show, hosted by Brooks & Dunn, live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 9.

The nods to Jackson also include single, song and video of the year (“Remember When”) and for his duet with Jimmy Buffett (“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”) and musical event of the year for collaborating on a remake of Hank Williams’s “Hey, Good Lookin.'”

Other best album nominees: Brad Paisley (Mud on the Tires), Brooks & Dunn (Red Dirt Road), Kenny Chesney (When the Sun Goes Down) and newcomer Gretchen Wilson (Here for the Party), who was also nominated for the Horizon award, which honors the top new act.

Wilson’s first single, the No. 1 hit “Redneck Woman,” was nominated for three awards (single, song and music video of the year), prompting her to tell the Associated Press: “I think it’s incredible considering no one knew who I was last year at this time. This has been my dream since I was a little girl.”

Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson who helped announce nominations on CBS’s The Early Show, was picked to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame. “I guess it means I’m old,” he said.