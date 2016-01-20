Al Sharpton Announces Plans for Oscars Boycott: 'You Can Move Ratings and Advertisers'

Al Sharpton is calling for an Oscars boycott with a strategy aimed to affect ratings and advertisers.

The civil rights activist and Baptist minister shared his plans against the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in regards to the controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among this year’s Oscar nominations.

“We are engaging over the next two days in conference and get other influencers on board. Starting with civil rights leaders and activists and ministers and those who work in the Latino community and those who work in the progressive white community and people on radio who can influence masses of people,” Sharpton, 61, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

“As you go across the board and people understand that they don’t have to march, they don’t have to picket, they don’t have to go to Hollywood – all they have to do is turn the dial,” he continued, urging audiences to refrain from watching the Academy Awards broadcast.

“If enough people turn the dial, you can move that dial with the Nielsen ratings a couple of points, it will send shivers up the spine of many of the advertisers,” he said.

Sharpton also had a response to Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs’ solution to diversify AMPAS membership.

“It could be a start,” he shared adding, “It should be a conversation that’s had, but they haven’t even done that. We heard that last year.”

For the second year in a row, actors of color were shut out of the nominations. The Oscars class of 2016 is once again solely composed of white actors and actresses, despite the Academy taking steps to address diversity.

Many A-list stars have contributed to the conversation about the Academy’s lack of diversity including George Clooney, Straight Outta Compton star O’Shea Jackson Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, David Oyelowo and Idris Elba.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee are both refusing to attend the Oscars ceremony this year.

On Tuesday, Black Entertainment Television founder Robert L. Johnson also offered a four point plan to spotlight more minorities.