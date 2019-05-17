Every Actress Who Has Played Jackie Kennedy

NATALIE PORTMAN
Portman slipped into the shoes of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis in Jackie, which focuses on the immediate aftermath of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Unsurprisingly, the star’s portrayal of the former First Lady landed her an Oscar nomination.
JODI BALFOUR
The South African actress played the First Lady on The Crown, depicting a 1961 state visit to Buckingham Palace which caused Kennedy to badmouth the queen, then blame her behavior on pills. (Though there are some dramatic liberties taken with the plot, there is evidence that Kennedy was unimpressed with Queen Elizabeth’s style and the palace’s decor.) Though Balfour said she worked diligently to master the First Lady’s distinctive accent, reviews were mixed.
KAT STEFFENS
This 2013 film, which co-starred Zac Efron and Marcia Gay Harden, depicted the chaotic scene at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital in the moments after John F. Kennedy was shot. One review said she appeared “intimidated” by the role.
GINNIFER GOODWIN
This 2013 TV movie, based on Bill O’Reilly’s book about the events leading to the president’s assassination, cast Goodwin as Jackie to Rob Lowe’s JFK. Of putting on the iconic pink skirt suit and hat, Goodwin has said “It was completely and utterly jarring.”
MINKA KELLY
Alongside the star-studded cast of 2013’s Lee Daniels’ The Butler – credits included Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, 2014 breakout David Oyelowo and the indomitable Oprah Winfrey – Kelly (of Friday Night Lights fame) was tapped for the role of Jackie. While only on screen for a short portion of the film (It covered eight presidencies), the actress had trouble nailing that perfectly lilting upper-class New York City accent, she told PEOPLE.
KATIE HOLMES
In the controversial 2011 TV miniseries The Kennedys, Holmes nabbed the lead as the fashion icon opposite Greg Kinnear as JFK. Despite some mixed reviews, Holmes will be reprising her role in a second installment of the miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, due out in 2017.
JEANNE TRIPPLEHORN
Drew Barrymore starred in this 2009 remake of the 1973 documentary Grey Gardens, which tells the harrowing story of Jackie’s aunt and cousin, “Big Edie” and “Little Edie,” who lived for years in squalor in the family’s mansion in East Hampton, New York. Tripplehorn, though only in one scene, played Jackie with quiet stoicism as she visited the mother-daughter pair at their messy home. (Bonus points to the costume department for the spot-on Jackie O headscarf and shades.)
JILL HENNESSY
Acting against type, Hennessy (Law & Order) portrayed Jackie in the 2001 TV movie Jackie, Ethel, Joan: The Women of Camelot about the three wives of three Kennedy brothers: John, Robert and Ted. Though some critics were lukewarm on her performance, many believed she got the Jackie look just right with help from costume designer Arthur Rowsell.
JOANNE WHALLEY
The British actress assumed the role of Jackie in one of the few films whose title reflects the former first lady’s second marriage to shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis: 2000’s Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. Like many Jackies before her, Whalley looked the part – but critics felt she fell short on fully capturing the grace and charisma of the American icon.
ROMA DOWNEY
Based on C. David Heymann’s best-selling biography of the same name, A Woman Named Jackie was not a favorite among critics in 1991. However, many thought Downey, who played the older Jackie to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s youngster, won points in the physical likeness category.
BLAIR BROWN
In 1983, D.C. native Brown was the Jackie to Martin Sheen’s John F. Kennedy Jr. in Kennedy, a miniseries that covered the couple’s years in the White House. Heralded for playing Jackie “the woman” and not the privileged young girl, Brown donned multiple bouffant wigs to fully look the part. In fact, she even “tried to avoid mirrors because it was eerie to see myself,” she told PEOPLE.
JACLYN SMITH
The Charlie’s Angels star ditched her barely-there detective costumes for conservative threads in the 1981 TV movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. The biopic saw Smith portray Jackie from her teenage years to her job as “Inquiring Camera Girl” for the Washington Times-Herald and finally as first lady.