20 Incredibly Classy Vintage Pics of Academy Awards Winners Past

Let's journey back to the days of Audrey Hepburn and Paul Newman at the Oscars

By Alex Heigl
Updated April 21, 2021 03:40 PM

1 of 20

AUDREY HEPBURN

Credit: Ralph Morse/Life Magazine/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Hepburn gets close with her Academy Award for Roman Holiday in 1954.

2 of 20

DONNA REED

Credit: Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty

Reed poses while letting the world know about her 1954 Best Supporting Actress win for From Here to Eternity.

3 of 20

ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Credit: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

Taylor and her then-husband, Eddie Fisher, celebrate Taylor's Best Actress win for Butterfield 8 in 1960.

4 of 20

FRANK SINATRA & DONNA REED

Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Sinatra and Reed celebrate after their dual Best Supporting wins for From Here to Eternity in 1954.

5 of 20

FRANK MCCARTHY

Credit: Frederic Lewis/Archive Photos/Getty

Lucky guy: producer McCarthy is flanked by Goldie Hawn (left) and Jeanne Moreau in 1970. Karl Malden (far left) and Steve McQueen look on.

6 of 20

GRACE KELLY

Credit: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

Kelly celebrates what would be her lone Oscar win, a 1955 Best Actress statue for 1954's The Country Girl.

7 of 20

HATTIE MCDANIEL

Credit: AP

McDaniel's groundbreaking Best Supporting Actress win in 1940 was for her role in 1939's Gone with the Wind. She was the first Black person to be nominated for and win an Oscar.

8 of 20

HUMPHREY BOGART

Credit: NY Daily News Archive/Getty

Bogart's 3-year-old Stephen holds his dad's 1952 Oscar (for The African Queen) with Bogart and mom Lauren Bacall.

9 of 20

JACK LEMMON

Credit: Wally Eagler/Archive Photos/Getty

Lemmon puckers up for Oscar — the actor won this statue in 1974 for Save the Tiger.

10 of 20

JAMES STEWART & GINGER ROGERS

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Stewart and Rogers pose with their 1941 Academy Awards (Best Actor, The Philadelphia Story, and Best Actress, Kitty Foyle, respectively) in Los Angeles.

11 of 20

SIDNEY POITIER

Credit: Gene Lester/Getty

Poitier, the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar (for 1963's Lilies of the Field), reflects with his Academy Award in 1964.

12 of 20

JOHN WAYNE & BARBRA STREISAND

Credit: AFP/Getty

The Duke and Babs celebrate Wayne's 1970 Best Actor win for 1969's True Grit.

13 of 20

LIZA MINNELLI

Credit: Rick Browne/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Liza and her father Vincent are all smiles following the actress's 1973 Best Actress win for Cabaret.

14 of 20

MERYL STREEP & DUSTIN HOFFMAN

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The Hollywood legends see eye-to-eye over their Best Actor and Best Actress awards (for Kramer vs. Kramer) at the 1980 Academy Awards.

15 of 20

PATRICIA NEAL

Credit: Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty

Neal takes in her 1964 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 1963's Hud at home with her three children.

16 of 20

PAUL NEWMAN & JOANNE WOODWARD

Credit: Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty

Newman's adoration for his wife is on full display in this candid pic of them in 1958, the year Woodward won Best Actress for The Three Faces of Eve.

17 of 20

JACK NICHOLSON & SHIRLEY MACLAINE

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

Nicholson and MacLaine ham it up with their respective Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress statues they picked up in 1984 for Terms of Endearment.

18 of 20

SHIRLEY TEMPLE & CLAUDETTE COLBERT

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Temple presents Colbert with her Best Actress Oscar for It Happened One Night in 1935.

19 of 20

SOPHIA LOREN

Credit: Pierluigi PraturlonReporters Associati & ArchiviMondadori PortfolioGetty

Loren, the first actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language film, won for 1960's La Ciociara.

20 of 20

WALT DISNEY

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Disney juggles the four Academy Awards he picked up in 1954 for Toot Whistle Plunk and Boom, Bear Country, The Alaskan Eskimo and The Living Desert.

By Alex Heigl