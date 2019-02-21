20 Incredibly Classy Vintage Pics of Academy Awards Winners Past
Let's journey back to the days of Audrey Hepburn and Paul Newman at the Oscars
AUDREY HEPBURN
Hepburn gets close with her Academy Award for Roman Holiday in 1954.
DONNA REED
Reed poses while letting the world know about her 1954 Best Supporting Actress win for From Here to Eternity.
ELIZABETH TAYLOR
Taylor and her then-husband, Eddie Fisher, celebrate Taylor's Best Actress win for Butterfield 8 in 1960.
FRANK SINATRA & DONNA REED
Sinatra and Reed celebrate after their dual Best Supporting wins for From Here to Eternity in 1954.
FRANK MCCARTHY
Lucky guy: producer McCarthy is flanked by Goldie Hawn (left) and Jeanne Moreau in 1970. Karl Malden (far left) and Steve McQueen look on.
GRACE KELLY
Kelly celebrates what would be her lone Oscar win, a 1955 Best Actress statue for 1954's The Country Girl.
HATTIE MCDANIEL
McDaniel's groundbreaking Best Supporting Actress win in 1940 was for her role in 1939's Gone with the Wind. She was the first Black person to be nominated for and win an Oscar.
HUMPHREY BOGART
Bogart's 3-year-old Stephen holds his dad's 1952 Oscar (for The African Queen) with Bogart and mom Lauren Bacall.
JACK LEMMON
Lemmon puckers up for Oscar — the actor won this statue in 1974 for Save the Tiger.
JAMES STEWART & GINGER ROGERS
Stewart and Rogers pose with their 1941 Academy Awards (Best Actor, The Philadelphia Story, and Best Actress, Kitty Foyle, respectively) in Los Angeles.
SIDNEY POITIER
Poitier, the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar (for 1963's Lilies of the Field), reflects with his Academy Award in 1964.
JOHN WAYNE & BARBRA STREISAND
The Duke and Babs celebrate Wayne's 1970 Best Actor win for 1969's True Grit.
LIZA MINNELLI
Liza and her father Vincent are all smiles following the actress's 1973 Best Actress win for Cabaret.
MERYL STREEP & DUSTIN HOFFMAN
The Hollywood legends see eye-to-eye over their Best Actor and Best Actress awards (for Kramer vs. Kramer) at the 1980 Academy Awards.
PATRICIA NEAL
Neal takes in her 1964 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 1963's Hud at home with her three children.
PAUL NEWMAN & JOANNE WOODWARD
Newman's adoration for his wife is on full display in this candid pic of them in 1958, the year Woodward won Best Actress for The Three Faces of Eve.
JACK NICHOLSON & SHIRLEY MACLAINE
Nicholson and MacLaine ham it up with their respective Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress statues they picked up in 1984 for Terms of Endearment.
SHIRLEY TEMPLE & CLAUDETTE COLBERT
Temple presents Colbert with her Best Actress Oscar for It Happened One Night in 1935.
SOPHIA LOREN
Loren, the first actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language film, won for 1960's La Ciociara.
WALT DISNEY
Disney juggles the four Academy Awards he picked up in 1954 for Toot Whistle Plunk and Boom, Bear Country, The Alaskan Eskimo and The Living Desert.