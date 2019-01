A whopping seven times — that’s how many Golden Globe nominations Winslet and DiCaprio have been up for together over the past 20 years. The actors first met on the set of 1998’s Titanic, reunited in 2009 for Revolutionary Road (both of which earned them individual Golden Globe nominations) and came together to celebrate each other’s wins in 2016 — Winslet for Steve Jobs and DiCaprio for The Revenant.