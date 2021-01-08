With COVID-19 leading to date changes and postponements, find out when you'll be able to watch your favorite awards show this season

2021 Awards Season: When Are the Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes and More

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to hunder the film, music and theater industries, the 2021 awards season is shaping up to look a whole lot different. While we got a taste of what we can expect the 2020 Emmy Awards or the 2020 CMA Awards, many ceremonies have changed not just their dates and coronavirus protocols, but their eligibility requirements as well.

Though it is possible that there will be some changes made to the below schedule, here's when you can expect to watch your favorite awards shows this year.

The Golden Globes: February 28, 2021

Typically taking place in January, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place later than usual in 2021 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Last June, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the next event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still set to return as hosts.

Critics Choice Awards: March 7, 2021

Originally slated for a January show, the Critics Choice Awards have been moved to March 7.

The Grammy Awards: March 14, 2021

The Grammys telecast, hosted by Trevor Noah, was originally slated to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. However, on Jan. 5, the Recording Academy announced a postponement to March 14.

Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, recently told Entertainment Tonight that the decision was made "based on the decline of the health circumstances around Los Angeles and the country" amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It didn't feel like the right time to be having the show on Jan. 31," he said. "COVID-19 has had a big impact on our planning process and how we're putting the show together. As we move to our March 14 date, it'll give us a little more flexibility to watch what happens and to have more conversations with health officials and continue to evolve the show."

The Screen Actors Guild Awards: April 4, 2021

The SAG awards have been rescheduled. After the news of the Grammys' date change was revealed, the Screen Actors Guild Awards responded saying the organization was "disappointed" to hear that the music awards show was scheduled on the same day.

"We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year's Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows," SAG said in a statement. "We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry."

In response, Mason Jr. clarified that even the March 14 date is not "set in stone."

On Jan. 13, it was announced that the Screen Actors Guild Awards were moved to April 4.

The BAFTA Awards: April 11, 2021

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, originally set for Feb. 14, will now take place in April.

The Independent Spirit Awards: April 24, 2021

The awards typically take place the day before the Academy Awards, and so when the awards show postponed from February to April, so did The Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The Academy Awards: April 25, 2021

Originally slated for a February 2021 show, in June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscars are not planning a virtual award ceremony for the April 25 show, Variety reported.

The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it has traditionally taken place and which has previously seated up to 3,400 people.

The Tony Awards

The Tony Awards were meant to take place in June 2020, but have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus as Broadway continues to stay dark.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us," a representative for the show said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

"We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again," the statement said.