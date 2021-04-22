The 1991 Oscars: 30 Years Later, a Look Back at the Most Iconic Moments
The glam! The forgotten couples! The hair! Take a walk down memory lane as we take a look back at these photos from the 1991 Academy Awards
Cindy Crawford looked red hot in her red carpet gown, arriving on the arm of Richard Gere. It's no wonder the pair were PEOPLE's Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993!
Madonna, who was asked to perform the Oscar-nominated song "Sooner or Later" at the awards, made headlines for bringing Michael Jackson as her date. She has called that evening the "best date ever!"
Julia Roberts ditched her long, auburn locks for a short blonde look and arrived with her date, Kiefer Sutherland. She was nominated for Pretty Woman that year.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise — who were married from 1990 to 2001 — looked loved up on the red carpet.
Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, then pregnant with their daughter Olivia, held hands while walking the carpet.
Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, really went all out on the carpet! Dorothea wore a purple sequined dress, Bon Jovi donned a crushed velvet suit, and both sported some seriously voluminous hair.
Geena Davis took a cue from the Oscar statuette and wore gold for the 1991 Academy Awards.
Though she had experienced a tragic loss just one week earlier when her band was killed in a plane crash, Reba McEntire performed her Oscar-nominated song, "I'm Checkin' Out."
Jasmine Guy and Debbie Allen beamed alongside each other on the red carpet.
Jodie Foster looked amazing in a black and gold sequin pant suit, nixing a shirt underneath for an edgier look.
Sophia Loren showed off her honorary award with a smile.
Whoopi Goldberg won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for her performance in Ghost. She's the first Black actor to have received Academy Award nominations in both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories.
Kathy Bates celebrated her Best Actress win with Daniel Day-Lewis, who presented her with the award.