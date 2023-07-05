Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are continuing to spend time together after calling off their romance a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the two musicians both attended a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were photographed in coordinating head-to-toe white looks as they made their way through the packed crowd.

Their appearance comes after they were spotted hanging out together in Las Vegas over the weekend. Shutterbugs snapped the pair chatting in what appeared to be the VIP section of Encore Beach Club on Saturday. According to TMZ, Tyga watched Lavigne perform at Marshmello's Fourth of July DJ set there before taking the stage himself later that night.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed Lavigne and Tyge split after three-and-a-half months of dating, though they appear to be on more than good terms judging by their recent appearances together.



Lavigne and Tyga stayed close by one another's side during the event. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Romance rumors involving the "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper first sparked when they were photographed hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu on Feb. 19.

Though an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more," PEOPLE confirmed days later that Lavigne's engagement to musician Mod Sun had ended less than a year after his proposal in Paris.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga coordinated in mostly white looks. Tim Regas / MEGA

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source said at the time.

Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together, where they were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

The pair were confirmed to have split a few weeks ago. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

An insider told PEOPLE in late March that Lavigne and the rapper were "very into each other."

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source added at the time. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

