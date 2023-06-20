Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 3 Months as Source Says Singer Is Keeping $80K Necklace (Exclusive)

The "Girlfriend" singer and the rapper were first spotted together in late February

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
Updated on June 20, 2023 02:00PM EDT
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Tyga and Avril Lavigne. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

It's over for Avril Lavigne and Tyga.

The "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper have broken up after three-and-a-half months of dating, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was first to report the news.

A source adds that Lavigne will be keeping the custom-made $80,000 Mavani & Co. Jewelry necklace Tyga gifted her earlier this year.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were first photographed together on Feb. 19, when they were seen hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu.

Though an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more," PEOPLE confirmed days later that her engagement to musician Mod Sun had ended less than a year after his proposal in Paris.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source said at the time.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Tyga and Avril Lavigne. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together, where they were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

While in Paris, Lavigne flaunted her new bling, which features 50 carats of black and white diamonds as well as pink sapphires that spelled out her first name.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The punk singer and the rapper left Avrilâs beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avrilâs just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avrilâs ex, Mod Sunâs Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tygaâs black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the âSk8er Boiâ singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasnât had a chance to collect his vehicle. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne and Tyga. BACKGRID

An insider told PEOPLE in late March that the "Girlfriend" singer — who made a surprise CMA Fest 2023 appearance on June 9 to perform with Miranda Lambert — and her rapper beau were "very into each other."

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source added. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

