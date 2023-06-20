It's over for Avril Lavigne and Tyga.

The "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper have broken up after three-and-a-half months of dating, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was first to report the news.

A source adds that Lavigne will be keeping the custom-made $80,000 Mavani & Co. Jewelry necklace Tyga gifted her earlier this year.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were first photographed together on Feb. 19, when they were seen hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu.

Though an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more," PEOPLE confirmed days later that her engagement to musician Mod Sun had ended less than a year after his proposal in Paris.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source said at the time.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together, where they were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

While in Paris, Lavigne flaunted her new bling, which features 50 carats of black and white diamonds as well as pink sapphires that spelled out her first name.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga. BACKGRID

An insider told PEOPLE in late March that the "Girlfriend" singer — who made a surprise CMA Fest 2023 appearance on June 9 to perform with Miranda Lambert — and her rapper beau were "very into each other."

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source added. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

