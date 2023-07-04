Avril Lavigne and Tyga Spotted Hanging Out at Las Vegas Club After Ending 3-Month Relationship

The couple began dating shortly after Lavigne ended her engagement with singer Mod Sun in February

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 02:02PM EDT
Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted getting close at a VIP table during Marshmelo's 4th of July weekend DJ set at the Encore Beach Club
Avril Lavigne and Tyga. Photo:

SplashNews.com

After calling off their romance a few weeks ago, Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to be getting along just fine.

The “Girlfriend” singer, 38, performed at Marshmello's 4th of July DJ set at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, and Tyga, 33, reportedly watched before taking the stage himself later that night, per TMZ.

In photos from the event, the rapper can be seen chatting with his former flame in what appears to be a VIP section, with Lavigne leaning in to whisper in Tyga’s ear. 

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the pair split after three-and-a-half months of dating, but they seem to remain friends.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted getting close at a VIP table during Marshmelo's 4th of July weekend DJ set at the Encore Beach Club
Avril Lavigne and Tyga.

SplashNews.com

The "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper were first photographed together on Feb. 19, when they were seen hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu.

Though an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more," PEOPLE confirmed days later that her engagement to musician Mod Sun had ended less than a year after his proposal in Paris.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source said at the time.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together, where they were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

An insider told PEOPLE in late March that Lavigne and the rapper were "very into each other."

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source added at the time. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Shortly after her romance with Tyga publicly came to a close, Mod Sun appeared to open up about the end of his engagement to Lavigne in a clip from a new song. 

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend," sang Mod Sun in the track preview, shared via Instagram on June 21. “Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mod Sun captioned the post: “From strangers to lovers to strangers again… 20k pre saves + I’ll release it."

The location of the music video also has a connection to the former couple's relationship. In the clip shared on Instagram, Mod Sun walked down a street in Paris — the city where he and Lavigne got engaged in April 2022.

Related Articles
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Offset Says Reuniting with Quavo for BET Awards Performance 'Cleared My Soul'
Cardi B, Offset
Offset Responds to Photoshopped Cardi B 'I Miss My Granny' Meme Amid Cheating Accusations: 'Y'all Are Crazy'
Paul Little, the man who won $3 million in January from a lottery ticket officials said was stolen from him by a convenience store worker. Photo by Massachusetts State Lottery
Man Finally Collects $3 Million Lotto Win After Ticket Was Stolen by Cashier
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas: 'Never Would've Thought'
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)
aylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patric
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patrick Mahomes
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lip-Syncs to Kylie Minogue While Wishing Fans a 'Happy London Pride'
Date Night for Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber Hold Hands on Casual Date Night in Santa Monica
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in N.Y.C. One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing 'Vampire' Helped with 'Feelings of Regret and Anger'