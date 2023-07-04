After calling off their romance a few weeks ago, Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to be getting along just fine.

The “Girlfriend” singer, 38, performed at Marshmello's 4th of July DJ set at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, and Tyga, 33, reportedly watched before taking the stage himself later that night, per TMZ.

In photos from the event, the rapper can be seen chatting with his former flame in what appears to be a VIP section, with Lavigne leaning in to whisper in Tyga’s ear.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the pair split after three-and-a-half months of dating, but they seem to remain friends.



The "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper were first photographed together on Feb. 19, when they were seen hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu.

Though an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more," PEOPLE confirmed days later that her engagement to musician Mod Sun had ended less than a year after his proposal in Paris.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source said at the time.

Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together, where they were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

An insider told PEOPLE in late March that Lavigne and the rapper were "very into each other."

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source added at the time. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

Shortly after her romance with Tyga publicly came to a close, Mod Sun appeared to open up about the end of his engagement to Lavigne in a clip from a new song.

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend," sang Mod Sun in the track preview, shared via Instagram on June 21. “Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

Mod Sun captioned the post: “From strangers to lovers to strangers again… 20k pre saves + I’ll release it."

The location of the music video also has a connection to the former couple's relationship. In the clip shared on Instagram, Mod Sun walked down a street in Paris — the city where he and Lavigne got engaged in April 2022.